Azerbaijan changes regulations for foreign trade activities

By Trend

The regulations for foreign trade activities have been changed in Azerbaijan.

The Cabinet of Ministers amended the Procedure approved by the decision from April 11, 2012. The decision was signed by Azerbaijani Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov, Trend reports.

According to the decision, if a longer period is not established in intergovernmental agreements in which Azerbaijan is a partner, then the act of the Cabinet of Ministers regulating foreign trade activities should indicate that it enters into force at least 30 days after publication. Previously, these terms were 30 days.

In exceptional cases, the act of the Cabinet of Ministers regulating foreign trade activities may enter into force within the time period stipulated in it, with the condition of immediately informing international organizations.