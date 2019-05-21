Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Gold, silver and platinum prices decreased in Azerbaijan on May 21 compared to the prices of May 20, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 1.3515 manats to 2,168.6475 manats per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.0007 manats to 24.5459 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 6.154 manats to 1,393.915 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 31.5945 manats to 2,276.011 manats per ounce.

Precious metals May 21, 2019 May 20, 2019 Gold XAU 2,168.6475 2,169.9990 Silver XAG 24.5459 24.5466 Platinum XPT 1,393.9150 1,400.0690 Palladium XPD 2,276.0110 2,244.4165