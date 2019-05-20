Deputy Minister: Public Council under SME Development Agency will strengthen coordination in business sphere

By Trend





The creation of a public council under the Agency for Development of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) of Azerbaijan is a necessary step aimed at strengthening the social factor, Niyazi Safarov, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Economy, said at a forum on the role of public councils in the development of small and medium-sized enterprises in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The Deputy Minister noted that this factor will ensure participation of society in the business sphere and increase the interaction of business structures and entrepreneurs.

"One of the main directions of the state policy is aimed at strengthening the connection between civil society and the state. This policy is also reflected in the business sphere. For example, we were all witnesses of how flexible the policy of the country's leadership was in solving the problems of entrepreneurs that occurred after the fire in the Diglas shopping center. In fact, all the consequences of this incident were eliminated as a result of the extensive work carried out by the SME Development Agency. The problems of 460 entrepreneurs affected by the fire in the Diglas shopping center were resolved," the deputy minister said.

Safarov noted that the creation of the public council under the Agency for the Development of SMEs will strengthen coordination in the business sphere and serve to form an objective opinion in the civil society.