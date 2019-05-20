Experts: Azerbaijan needs to strengthen role of civil society to improve business environment

By Trend





In order to strengthen the development of small and medium-sized enterprises in Azerbaijan, it is necessary to “conduct an inspection of the legislation”, said expert Osman Gunduz at a forum dedicated to the role of public councils in the development of small and medium-sized enterprises, Trend reports.

For this, it is necessary to strengthen the interaction of business with legal institutions, the expert noted.

"Community councils can carry out a lot of work to this end," Gunduz said.

According to the expert, certain changes in legislation often cause hindrance in the development of business in the country.

In turn, Alimammad Nuriyev, Head of "Constitution" Research Fund, noted that the engagement of the civil society is primarily necessary for strengthening the development of small and medium-sized enterprises in Azerbaijan.

He noted that, as of today, the participation of civil society in the formation of an optimal business environment is not enough.

"I believe that it is necessary to strengthen the platform of interaction between society and business, and, in this sense, the role of public councils is of particular importance," said Nuriyev.