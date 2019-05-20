SOCAR to increase oil output in Uzbekistan’s Kashkadarya

By Trend





Azerbaijan’s state company SOCAR will increase oil production in Uzbekistan’s Kashkadarya, Trend reports with reference to Uzbekneftegaz JSC.

Reportedly, the corresponding agreement was signed between Uzbekneftegaz JSC and SOCAR’s NIPI NEFTEGAZ LLC during the 23rd International Exhibition and Conference "Oil and Gas of Uzbekistan OGU -2019".

“The document defines the basic conditions for cooperation in increasing hydrocarbon production at the Garbiy Tashli and Sharkiy Tashli, Shimoliy Shurtan and Garmiston fields of Uzbekistan using the advanced methods and technologies of SOCAR. This is the first such project of Uzbekneftegaz with SOCAR,” the message reads.

The development of cooperation between the two companies will increase the production of hydrocarbons in Uzbekistan and will accelerate the socio-economic development of the Kashkadarya region, according to Uzbekneftegaz JSC.