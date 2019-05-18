Food Safety Agency: Azerbaijani products are easily exported to EU

By Trend

The export of Azerbaijan’s crop products to European markets has acquired a large scale, said Goshgar Tahmazli, chairman of the Food Safety Agency, Trend reports.

According to him, the existing requirements for the supply of Azerbaijani products to European markets comply with international standards.

"Azerbaijani products are easily exported to EU countries. International structures recognize Azerbaijan’s phytosanitary certificates," he remarked.

Tahmazli added that the agency cooperates with a number of international organizations in the field of food safety.

The chairman also noted that a State Program on Food Safety has been adopted in the country for the first 7 years, which will be implemented step-by-step with the support of other government agencies in the coming years.