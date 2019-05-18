Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

By Trend

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week (May 13-May 17), Trend reports.

Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate May 6 1.7 May 13 1.7 May 7 1.7 May 14 1.7 May 8 1.7 May 15 1.7 May 9 - May 16 1.7 May 10 1.7 May 17 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA, decreased by 0.0085 manats or about 0.45 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9063 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate May 6 1.9026 May 13 1.9090 May 7 1.9063 May 14 1.9107 May 8 1.9049 May 15 1.9056 May 9 - May 16 1.9057 May 10 1.9083 May 17 1.9005 Average weekly 1.9055 Average weekly 1.9063

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA, increased by 0.0003 manats or 1.15 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0262 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate May 6 0.0260 May 13 0.0260 May 7 0.0261 May 14 0.0260 May 8 0.0260 May 15 0.0262 May 9 - May 16 0.0263 May 10 0.0261 May 17 0.0263 Average weekly 0.0260 Average weekly 0.0262

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA, decreased by 0.0051 percent or 1.8 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2813 manats.