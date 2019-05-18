TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

18 May 2019 [12:17] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week (May 13-May 17), Trend reports.

Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

May 6

1.7

May 13

1.7

May 7

1.7

May 14

1.7

May 8

1.7

May 15

1.7

May 9

-

May 16

1.7

May 10

1.7

May 17

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA, decreased by 0.0085 manats or about 0.45 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9063 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

May 6

1.9026

May 13

1.9090

May 7

1.9063

May 14

1.9107

May 8

1.9049

May 15

1.9056

May 9

-

May 16

1.9057

May 10

1.9083

May 17

1.9005

Average weekly

1.9055

Average weekly

1.9063

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA, increased by 0.0003 manats or 1.15 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0262 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

May 6

0.0260

May 13

0.0260

May 7

0.0261

May 14

0.0260

May 8

0.0260

May 15

0.0262

May 9

-

May 16

0.0263

May 10

0.0261

May 17

0.0263

Average weekly

0.0260

Average weekly

0.0262

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA, decreased by 0.0051 percent or 1.8 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2813 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

May 6

0.2840

May 13

0.2849

May 7

0.2792

May 14

0.2791

May 8

0.2752

May 15

0.2806

May 9

-

May 16

0.2821

May 10

0.2766

May 17

0.2798

Average weekly

0.2787

Average weekly

0.2813


URL: http://www.today.az/news/business/182644.html

Print version

Views: 95

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also