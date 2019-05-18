Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

|
By Trend
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week (May 13-May 17), Trend reports.
Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
May 6
1.7
May 13
1.7
May 7
1.7
May 14
1.7
May 8
1.7
May 15
1.7
May 9
-
May 16
1.7
May 10
1.7
May 17
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA, decreased by 0.0085 manats or about 0.45 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9063 manats.
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
May 6
1.9026
May 13
1.9090
May 7
1.9063
May 14
1.9107
May 8
1.9049
May 15
1.9056
May 9
-
May 16
1.9057
May 10
1.9083
May 17
1.9005
Average weekly
1.9055
Average weekly
1.9063
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA, increased by 0.0003 manats or 1.15 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0262 manats.
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
May 6
0.0260
May 13
0.0260
May 7
0.0261
May 14
0.0260
May 8
0.0260
May 15
0.0262
May 9
-
May 16
0.0263
May 10
0.0261
May 17
0.0263
Average weekly
0.0260
Average weekly
0.0262
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA, decreased by 0.0051 percent or 1.8 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2813 manats.
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
May 6
0.2840
May 13
0.2849
May 7
0.2792
May 14
0.2791
May 8
0.2752
May 15
0.2806
May 9
-
May 16
0.2821
May 10
0.2766
May 17
0.2798
Average weekly
0.2787
Average weekly
0.2813