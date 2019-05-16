US companies participate in agriculture exhibition in Baku

By Trend





This year’s Caspian Agro Exhibition will feature nine U.S. companies who are exhibiting their products and services, including pest monitoring and control products, fertilizers, soil amendments, weather monitors, aquaculture and aquaponics equipment and supplies, freeze-drying equipment, and import/export services, Trend reports citing U.S. embassy in Baku.

The companies and their products will be featured at a pavilion sponsored by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the U.S. Embassy at the 13th Azerbaijan International Agriculture Exhibition, Caspian Agro. The nine companies include Brandt, Soil Biotics, Trece, Grow More, DTN, Nelson & Pade, Inc., Valent BioSciences, Harvest Right, LLC and WCC International.

The U.S. pavilion at the Caspian Agro Exhibition follows other U.S. government efforts to facilitate new business linkages between U.S. and local agricultural companies, including the first U.S.-Azerbaijan Agricultural Forum held in April in Chicago, several study trips to the United States for Azerbaijani farmers and agribusinesses, exchanges for Azerbaijani government officials, and an agribusiness training program for local entrepreneurs. Expanding business linkages between Azerbaijani and American companies provides valuable technology and equipment to further support the success of Azerbaijan’s rapidly developing agricultural sector.

USAID and the U.S. Embassy have partnered with Azerbaijan in the agriculture sector for almost 20 years, supporting government and citizen-led efforts to transform the sector into a prosperous and stabilizing force in the economy. In the past five years, local agribusinesses working with USAID have increased their exports by $60 million and expanded to high-paying markets in Europe and the Gulf. USAID is expanding partnerships with the government and private sector, in and beyond the agricultural sector, to facilitate linkages between U.S. and Azerbaijani businesses, attract more U.S. investment, and engage the innovation of Azerbaijan’s entrepreneurs to further diversify the economy.







