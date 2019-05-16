Azerbaijan's SME Development Agency, Ziraat Bank to implement joint projects

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and the subsidiary of Turkey's Ziraat Bank in Azerbaijan signed a protocol of intent for cooperation, Trend reports.

The signed document provides for the joint implementation of measures and projects to support small and medium-sized businesses in Azerbaijan.

The signing ceremony was held within the framework of the International Food Industry Exhibition held at the Baku Expo Center. The protocol was signed by Chairman of the board of Azerbaijan’s Agency for the Development of SMEs Orkhan Mammadov and Chairman of the board of Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan Avni Demirci.

As part of the exhibition, Azerbaijan’s Agency for the Development of SMEs and Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan organized a separate stand so that small and medium-sized businesses can present their products. These include companies that produce dried fruits, milk and dairy products, tea, honey, fruit juices, vegetable oils, chocolate and other products.

Azerbaijan’s Agency for the Development of SMEs supports the presentation of start-up products by small and micro businesses at reputable exhibitions as well as the establishment and expansion of cooperation within these exhibitions.

For example, in 2018 with the support of the Agency, start-ups and small businesses operating in the ICT sector had the chance to demonstrate their products at BakuTel 2018. The Agency plans to support SMEs at other similar exhibitions expected in 2019.