Salaries rising in Azerbaijan

As of April 1, 2019, the number of hired workers in Azerbaijan made up 1,580,800 people, increasing by 3.2 percent in comparison with the same period last year, Trendreports referring to a report by the State Statistical Committee.

According to the report, 896,200 people of the total number of workers were employed in the public sector, while 684,600 people were employed in the non-state sector.

About 21.2 percent of hired workers are engaged in education, and 18.5 percent in the fields of trade and vehicle repairs. Furthermore, 13.1 percent are employed in industrial production; 8.4 percent in social services and health care; 6.9 percent in public administration, defense, and social security; 6.9 percent in construction; 4.5 percent in transport and warehousing; 3.5 percent in scientific and technical industries; 3.1 percent in agriculture, forestry and fish farming; 1.6 percent in the financial sector and insurance; and the remaining 12.3 percent in other sectors of the economy.

The nominal average monthly wage of employees in January-March of the current year increased by 8.5 percent, in comparison with the same period last year, amounting to 577.6 manats.

Higher salaries were recorded in the extractive industry, financial sector and insurance, scientific and technical industry, information and communications, transport and warehousing, as well as the construction industry.