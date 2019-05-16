Growth in Azerbaijan’s agriculture exceeds 3% - minister

By Trend





In the first quarter of 2019, growth in Azerbaijan’s agriculture amounted to 3.6 percent and this trend will continue until the end of the year, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Agriculture Inam Karimov said at the opening of Caspian Agro 2019, the 13th Azerbaijan International Agriculture Exhibition in Baku, Trendreports May 15.

The minister stressed the importance of introducing innovations in agriculture and ensuring food safety.

Speaking about the exhibition, Karimov noted that it will allow farmers to get acquainted with the latest innovations in the field of agriculture.

