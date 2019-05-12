Nasdaq Welcomes HeadHunter Group PLC to Nasdaq Stock Market

Trend:

HeadHunter Group PLC (Nasdaq:HHR) ("HeadHunter" or the "Company"), the leading online recruitment platform in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States, rang the Nasdaq MarketSite bell in Times Square today in celebration of its initial public offering (IPO) on The Nasdaq Stock Market, Trend reports citing Nasdaq.

HeadHunter offers potential employers and recruiters paid access to its extensive curriculum vitae database and job postings platform. It also provides both job seekers and employers with a broad range of recruitment related services.

"We are proud and excited to be among Nasdaq-listed companies and we take the successful IPO as an appreciation of our unique track record by an international community. We are truly glad to obtain such a broad and highly intelligent investor base with their own expectations and aspirations in respect to our future business development. We look forward to living up to these expectations and hope to make them all happy along with our clients and employees." said Mikhail Zhukov, CEO of HeadHunter.

"As the first Russian IPO on a US exchange since 2013, HeadHunter has successfully established a strong, trusted brand, which has enabled it to achieve significant growth in recent years." said Nelson Griggs, President of the Nasdaq Stock Exchange. "We are thrilled to welcome them to the Nasdaq family of the world's most innovative companies."

