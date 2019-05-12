How many entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan get access to export of goods to US, other countries?

Trend:

Azexport website for the first time introduced a free sale certificate in Azerbaijan to expand the possibilities of export of national goods and local products outside the country, Head of Azexport website Zaur Gardashev told Trend on May 12.

"This certificate provides Azerbaijani entrepreneurs with access to the export of goods to the US, Indonesia, Qatar and a number of other countries," he said. "Azexport issued 300 certificates to local entrepreneurs in 2018."

"We started to prepare this document after a thorough review of the local market and analysis of the situation in the foreign markets," Gardashev said. "The certificate holders are well-known Azerbaijani companies operating in the country and successfully carrying out export operations abroad. In particular, these are companies such as Azersun, Gazelli, Aznar CJSC and some other, less well-known companies."

He noted that the cost of certificates is only 20 manats.

"The manufacturers of food products, cosmetics, equipment and other goods may receive the certificate," Gardashev added. "It confirms that the exported products have all the necessary documents in accordance with the Azerbaijani legislation for distribution in the country and are freely sold in the domestic market."

He stressed that the products of Azerbaijani manufacturing companies which have received the certificate are in great demand in the foreign markets.

"Azerbaijan is the third country in the CIS offering such a certificate," Gardashev said. "Azerbaijani export companies, which have the certificate of free sale, get access to the markets of more than 100 countries. To obtain the certificate of free sale, the companies must have a certificate confirming the quality of products manufactured in accordance with international standards, certificate of conformity and bar code (if any)."

The certificate of free sale is considered a relatively new control and regulatory mechanism in the international trade, but, nevertheless, it is a mandatory document required for carrying out export operations in many countries, he added.