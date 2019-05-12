TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

11 May 2019 [17:32] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


The price of one ounce of gold increased by 7.429 manats or 0.3 percent last week in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,184.0027 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

April 29

2,184.7295

May 6

2,179.9610

April 30

2,181.9755

May 7

2,180.5475

May 1

2,176.3740

May 8

2,188.1125

May 2

2,167.0155

May 9

-

May 3

2,162.1960

May 10

2,187.3900

Average weekly

2,174.4581

Average weekly

2,184.0027

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.1095 manats or 0.4 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 25.291 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

April 29

25.5862

May 6

25.2557

April 30

25.4388

May 7

25.3462

May 1

25.3645

May 8

25.4159

May 2

24.9784

May 9

-

May 3

24.8664

May 10

25.1462

Average weekly

25.2469

Average weekly

25.291

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 8.874 manats or 0.6 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,477.827 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

April 29

1,528.4700

May 6

1,466.4030

April 30

1,527.8580

May 7

1,500.3860

May 1

1,506.4295

May 8

1,486.9900

May 2

1,471.7580

May 9

-

May 3

1,446.0625

May 10

1,457.5290

Average weekly

1,496.1156

Average weekly

1,477.827

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 75.1825 manats or 3,2 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,277.7769 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

April 29

2,465.6290

May 6

2,308.3620

April 30

2,342.7530

May 7

2,293.1895

May 1

2,345.0480

May 8

2,276.3765

May 2

2,282.9045

May 9

-

May 3

2,303.9505

May 10

2,233.1795

Average weekly

2,348.057

Average weekly

2,277.7769


