Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

By Trend
The price of one ounce of gold increased by 7.429 manats or 0.3 percent last week in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,184.0027 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of gold
April 29
2,184.7295
May 6
2,179.9610
April 30
2,181.9755
May 7
2,180.5475
May 1
2,176.3740
May 8
2,188.1125
May 2
2,167.0155
May 9
-
May 3
2,162.1960
May 10
2,187.3900
Average weekly
2,174.4581
Average weekly
2,184.0027
Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.1095 manats or 0.4 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 25.291 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of silver
April 29
25.5862
May 6
25.2557
April 30
25.4388
May 7
25.3462
May 1
25.3645
May 8
25.4159
May 2
24.9784
May 9
-
May 3
24.8664
May 10
25.1462
Average weekly
25.2469
Average weekly
25.291
Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 8.874 manats or 0.6 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,477.827 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
April 29
1,528.4700
May 6
1,466.4030
April 30
1,527.8580
May 7
1,500.3860
May 1
1,506.4295
May 8
1,486.9900
May 2
1,471.7580
May 9
-
May 3
1,446.0625
May 10
1,457.5290
Average weekly
1,496.1156
Average weekly
1,477.827
Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 75.1825 manats or 3,2 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,277.7769 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
April 29
2,465.6290
May 6
2,308.3620
April 30
2,342.7530
May 7
2,293.1895
May 1
2,345.0480
May 8
2,276.3765
May 2
2,282.9045
May 9
-
May 3
2,303.9505
May 10
2,233.1795
Average weekly
2,348.057
Average weekly
2,277.7769