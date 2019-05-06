Ankara, Baku & Moscow to ink MoU to develop cargo transportation via BTK

By Trend





Ankara, Baku and Moscow will sign a memorandum of understanding on the development of cargo transportation along the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway, a source in the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure of Turkey told Trend.

The source noted that the signing of the memorandum will take place May 6 in Ankara between the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure of Turkey, the Russian Railways OJSC and the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC.

On October 30, 2017, a solemn ceremony on the occasion of the opening of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway was held at the Baku International Sea Trade Port.

The BTK railway is built according to the Azerbaijani-Georgian-Turkish intergovernmental agreement.

At the initial stage, the volume of freight traffic will reach 6.5 million tons of cargo, and up to one million passengers will be transported through this railway.