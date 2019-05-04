Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

|
By Trend
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week (April 29-May 3), Trendreports.
Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
April 22
1.7
April 29
1.7
April 23
1.7
April 30
1.7
April 24
1.7
May 1
1.7
April 25
1.7
May 2
1.7
April 26
1.7
May 3
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro, set by CBA, increased by 0.002 manats or about 0.1 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9019 manats.
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
April 22
1.9105
April 29
1.8966
April 23
1.9126
April 30
1.9020
April 24
1.9068
May 1
1.9070
April 25
1.8968
May 2
1.9053
April 26
1.8931
May 3
1.8986
Average weekly
1.90396
Average weekly
1.9019
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble, set by CBA, decreased by 0.0002 manats or 0.76 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.02624 manats.
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
April 22
0.0263
April 29
0.0262
April 23
0.0264
April 30
0.0264
April 24
0.0267
May 1
0.0263
April 25
0.0266
May 2
0.0263
April 26
0.0266
May 3
0.0260
Average weekly
0.02652
Average weekly
0.02624
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira, set by CBA, decreased by 0.0006 percent or 0.21 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.29508 manats.
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
April 22
0.2862
April 29
0.2854
April 23
0.2888
April 30
0.2853
April 24
0.2906
May 1
0.2850
April 25
0.2916
May 2
0.2849
April 26
0.2915
May 3
0.2848
Average weekly
0.28974
Average weekly
0.29508