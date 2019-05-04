Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

By Trend

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week (April 29-May 3), Trendreports.

Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate April 22 1.7 April 29 1.7 April 23 1.7 April 30 1.7 April 24 1.7 May 1 1.7 April 25 1.7 May 2 1.7 April 26 1.7 May 3 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro, set by CBA, increased by 0.002 manats or about 0.1 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9019 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate April 22 1.9105 April 29 1.8966 April 23 1.9126 April 30 1.9020 April 24 1.9068 May 1 1.9070 April 25 1.8968 May 2 1.9053 April 26 1.8931 May 3 1.8986 Average weekly 1.90396 Average weekly 1.9019

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble, set by CBA, decreased by 0.0002 manats or 0.76 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.02624 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate April 22 0.0263 April 29 0.0262 April 23 0.0264 April 30 0.0264 April 24 0.0267 May 1 0.0263 April 25 0.0266 May 2 0.0263 April 26 0.0266 May 3 0.0260 Average weekly 0.02652 Average weekly 0.02624

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira, set by CBA, decreased by 0.0006 percent or 0.21 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.29508 manats.