Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

04 May 2019

By Trend

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week (April 29-May 3), Trendreports.

Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

April 22

1.7

April 29

1.7

April 23

1.7

April 30

1.7

April 24

1.7

May 1

1.7

April 25

1.7

May 2

1.7

April 26

1.7

May 3

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro, set by CBA, increased by 0.002 manats or about 0.1 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9019 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

April 22

1.9105

April 29

1.8966

April 23

1.9126

April 30

1.9020

April 24

1.9068

May 1

1.9070

April 25

1.8968

May 2

1.9053

April 26

1.8931

May 3

1.8986

Average weekly

1.90396

Average weekly

1.9019

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble, set by CBA, decreased by 0.0002 manats or 0.76 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.02624 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

April 22

0.0263

April 29

0.0262

April 23

0.0264

April 30

0.0264

April 24

0.0267

May 1

0.0263

April 25

0.0266

May 2

0.0263

April 26

0.0266

May 3

0.0260

Average weekly

0.02652

Average weekly

0.02624

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira, set by CBA, decreased by 0.0006 percent or 0.21 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.29508 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

April 22

0.2862

April 29

0.2854

April 23

0.2888

April 30

0.2853

April 24

0.2906

May 1

0.2850

April 25

0.2916

May 2

0.2849

April 26

0.2915

May 3

0.2848

Average weekly

0.28974

Average weekly

0.29508


