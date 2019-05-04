Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

By Trend

The price of one ounce of gold decreased by 22.5335 manats or 1.03 percent last week in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,174.4581 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold April 22 2,175.048 April 29 2,184.7295 April 23 2,166.8200 April 30 2,181.9755 April 24 2,159.0255 May 1 2,176.3740 April 25 2,168.5455 May 2 2,167.0155 April 26 2,176.2890 May 3 2,162.1960 Average weekly 2,169.1456 Average weekly 2,174.4581

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.7198 manats or 2.8 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 25.2469 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver April 22 25.5949 April 29 25.5862 April 23 25.5284 April 30 25.4388 April 24 25.1932 May 1 25.3645 April 25 25.3405 May 2 24.9784 April 26 25.4915 May 3 24.8664 Average weekly 25.4297 Average weekly 25.2469

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 82.4075 manats or 5.4 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,496.1156 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum April 22 1,541.679 April 29 1,528.4700 April 23 1,529.2605 April 30 1,527.8580 April 24 1,509.0135 May 1 1,506.4295 April 25 1,502.188 May 2 1,471.7580 April 26 1,512.49 May 3 1,446.0625 Average weekly 1,518.9262 Average weekly 1,496.1156

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 161.6785 manats or 6.56 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,348.057 manats.