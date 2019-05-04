Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

|
By Trend
The price of one ounce of gold decreased by 22.5335 manats or 1.03 percent last week in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,174.4581 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of gold
April 22
2,175.048
April 29
2,184.7295
April 23
2,166.8200
April 30
2,181.9755
April 24
2,159.0255
May 1
2,176.3740
April 25
2,168.5455
May 2
2,167.0155
April 26
2,176.2890
May 3
2,162.1960
Average weekly
2,169.1456
Average weekly
2,174.4581
Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.7198 manats or 2.8 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 25.2469 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of silver
April 22
25.5949
April 29
25.5862
April 23
25.5284
April 30
25.4388
April 24
25.1932
May 1
25.3645
April 25
25.3405
May 2
24.9784
April 26
25.4915
May 3
24.8664
Average weekly
25.4297
Average weekly
25.2469
Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 82.4075 manats or 5.4 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,496.1156 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
April 22
1,541.679
April 29
1,528.4700
April 23
1,529.2605
April 30
1,527.8580
April 24
1,509.0135
May 1
1,506.4295
April 25
1,502.188
May 2
1,471.7580
April 26
1,512.49
May 3
1,446.0625
Average weekly
1,518.9262
Average weekly
1,496.1156
Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 161.6785 manats or 6.56 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,348.057 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
April 22
2,416.873
April 29
2,465.6290
April 23
2,366.4340
April 30
2,342.7530
April 24
2,358.3165
May 1
2,345.0480
April 25
2,404.9475
May 2
2,282.9045
April 26
2,409.8265
May 3
2,303.9505
Average weekly
2391,2795
Average weekly
2,348.057