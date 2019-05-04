TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

04 May 2019

By  Trend

The price of one ounce of gold decreased by 22.5335 manats or 1.03 percent last week in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,174.4581 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

April 22

2,175.048

April 29

2,184.7295

April 23

2,166.8200

April 30

2,181.9755

April 24

2,159.0255

May 1

2,176.3740

April 25

2,168.5455

May 2

2,167.0155

April 26

2,176.2890

May 3

2,162.1960

Average weekly

2,169.1456

Average weekly

2,174.4581

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.7198 manats or 2.8 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 25.2469 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

April 22

25.5949

April 29

25.5862

April 23

25.5284

April 30

25.4388

April 24

25.1932

May 1

25.3645

April 25

25.3405

May 2

24.9784

April 26

25.4915

May 3

24.8664

Average weekly

25.4297

Average weekly

25.2469

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 82.4075 manats or 5.4 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,496.1156 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

April 22

1,541.679

April 29

1,528.4700

April 23

1,529.2605

April 30

1,527.8580

April 24

1,509.0135

May 1

1,506.4295

April 25

1,502.188

May 2

1,471.7580

April 26

1,512.49

May 3

1,446.0625

Average weekly

1,518.9262

Average weekly

1,496.1156

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 161.6785 manats or 6.56 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,348.057 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

April 22

2,416.873

April 29

2,465.6290

April 23

2,366.4340

April 30

2,342.7530

April 24

2,358.3165

May 1

2,345.0480

April 25

2,404.9475

May 2

2,282.9045

April 26

2,409.8265

May 3

2,303.9505

Average weekly

2391,2795

Average weekly

2,348.057


