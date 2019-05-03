Fish breeding plants to be privatized in Azerbaijan

By Trend





All fish breeding plants within the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan will be declared open for privatization, said Irada Ibrahimova, spokesperson for the Ministry, Trend reports.

She said that the necessary correspondence with the Cabinet of Ministers and the State Committee for Property Issues is being held on this issue. “Those who have interesting proposals and business plans can contact us at the Ministry,” Ibrahimova said.

Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Firdovsi Aliyev added that Azerbaijan has potential for the development of fish breeding. The announcement of open privatization of fish breeding plants is aimed at the growth of fish production Azerbaijan, he noted.

“By privatizing these plants, entrepreneurs will be able to contribute to the development of the fishing industry according to modern standards,” he added.