Gold, silver, platinum prices down in Azerbaijan

|
By Trend
Prices of gold, silver and platinum decreased in Azerbaijan on May 3 compared to the prices of May 2, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.
The price of gold decreased by 4.8195 manats to 2,162.1960 manats per ounce.
The price of silver decreased by 0.112 manats to 24.8664 manats per ounce.
The price of platinum decreased by 25.6955 manats to 1,446.0625 manats per ounce.
The price of palladium increased by 21.046 manats to 2,303.9505 manats per ounce.
Precious metals
May 3, 2019
May 2, 2019
Gold
XAU
2,162.1960
2,167.0155
Silver
XAG
24.8664
24.9784
Platinum
XPT
1,446.0625
1,471.7580
Palladium
XPD
2,303.9505
2,282.9045
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.
(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on May 3, 2019)