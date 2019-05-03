Gold, silver, platinum prices down in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Prices of gold, silver and platinum decreased in Azerbaijan on May 3 compared to the prices of May 2, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 4.8195 manats to 2,162.1960 manats per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.112 manats to 24.8664 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 25.6955 manats to 1,446.0625 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 21.046 manats to 2,303.9505 manats per ounce.

Precious metals May 3, 2019 May 2, 2019 Gold XAU 2,162.1960 2,167.0155 Silver XAG 24.8664 24.9784 Platinum XPT 1,446.0625 1,471.7580 Palladium XPD 2,303.9505 2,282.9045