How many business entities operate in Azerbaijan?

By Trend





There are more than 130,000 business entities operating in Azerbaijan, said Mammad Musayev, President of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of Azerbaijan, during a presentation in Baku dedicated to Houses of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Trend reports.

"About 80 percent of them consist of small and medium-sized enterprises," Musayev said. According to him, the main issue of concern to entrepreneurs is access to financial resources. He noted that the country should expand the activities of funds and non-bank financial institutions.

Musayev said that 309 million soft loans were given to 31,000 entrepreneurs in 15 years, which covered almost all regions of the country.

The presentation of the House of SMEs, which is scheduled to open by the end of the year, was held in Baku on May 1, 2019.