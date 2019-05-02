Azerbaijani Armed Forces Relief Fund assets exceed 99M manats

As of May 1, 2019, the assets of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Relief Fund stood at 99,064,301.66 manats, $213,577.88, 16,336 euros, and 5,000 Russian rubles, Trendreports referring to Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry on May 1.

The Armed Forces Relief Fund was created by a presidential decree on August 17, 2002. It was established to ensure the development of the Armed Forces in line of modern requirements, to strengthen the material and technical base and to finance the necessary social measures.

According to the decree, the Fund is formed by voluntary contributions of individuals and legal entities operating in Azerbaijan and other revenues not prohibited by law, according to the decree.