Nearly half of the scope of the work performed as part of roadmap on prospects of Azerbaijani economy

Forty seven percent of the work reflected in the strategic roadmap on the prospects of Azerbaijan’s national economy was completed as of January 1, 2019, Executive Director of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications Vusal Gasimli said, Trend reports.

He announced these figures while speaking at a press conference dedicated to monitoring and the estimated results of the implementation of Azerbaijan’s strategic roadmaps on May 1, 2019.

Speaking about the results of the implementation of work outlined in the road strategic map, he said, “For example, 47 percent of the work was done as part of the strategic roadmap for the prospects of the national economy. At the same time, 8 percent of the work was partially completed, and 45 percent are awaiting execution."

"As part of a strategic roadmap aimed at developing financial services, 64 percent of the work was completed, while 8 percent of the work was partially implemented, and 28 percent are awaiting execution. As for the development of telecommunications and information technology, 50 percent of the work was completed, while 8 percent of the work was partially completed and 42 percent are awaiting execution," he added.

In his words, within the strategic roadmap for the production and processing of agricultural products, 37 percent of work was completed, 7 percent of work was partially completed, and 56 percent are awaiting execution. "As part of the strategic roadmap for the development of logistics and trade, 27 percent of the work was completed, 10 percent was partially completed and 63 percent are awaiting execution," he said

"As part of the strategic roadmap for the production of goods at the level of small and medium enterprises (SMEs), 52 percent of the work was completed, 11 percent of the work was partially completed and 37 percent are planned to be completed," he added. "As part of the strategic roadmap for the development of heavy industry and mechanical engineering, 47 percent were completed, 8 percent were partially completed, while 45 percent remains to be implemented. As part of the strategic roadmap for the development of the specialized tourism industry - 30 percent of the work was completed, 7 percent was partially completed and 63 percent of the work remains to be done."

He noted that the execution of work as part of the strategic road maps ensured a 3 percent growth in Azerbaijan's GDP, which in turn ensured sustainable development of the national economy.








