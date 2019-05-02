Foreign citizens spend less in Azerbaijan

By Trend





In January-March 2019, foreign citizens in Azerbaijan spent 271 million manats using bank cards, which is 8.4 percent less compared to the 1Q2018, Trend reports referring to the Export Review published by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications.

In March, 2019, foreign citizens spent 88.3 million manats using bank cards in Azerbaijan, which is 7.4 percent less compared to March, 2018.

In January-March 2018, foreign citizens spent 296.7 million manats in Azerbaijan using bank cards, and in January-March 2017 - 250.4 million manats.