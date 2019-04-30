Precious metal prices down in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Prices of precious metals decreased in Azerbaijan on April 30 compared to the prices of April 29, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 2.754 manats to 2,181.9755 manats per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.1474 manats to 25.4388 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 0.612 manats to 1,527.858 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 122.876 manats to 2,342.7530 manats per ounce.

Precious metals April 30, 2019 April 29, 2019 Gold XAU 2,181.9755 2,184.7295 Silver XAG 25.4388 25.5862 Platinum XPT 1,527.8580 1,528.4700 Palladium XPD 2,342.7530 2,465.6290