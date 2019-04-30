Azerbaijani company talks major road project in Ukraine

By Trend





Azerbaijani construction company AzVIRT is completing preparatory work related to the construction of the Kyiv-Chernihiv-Novy Yarlovich highway in Ukraine, a source in the company told Trend.

In about a month and a half the earthwork will be completed, after which the laying of the road infrastructure will begin, the source said.

The total length of the highway is expected to be 81 kilometers, the source said, adding that the project cost is 117 million euros.

AzVirt company is one of the well-known road construction contractors in Azerbaijan and is engaged in the construction of roads, runways, airports.

Besides the construction and design of roads and big facilities, the company is engaged in the production of building materials, including asphalt concrete mixtures, activated mineral powder.