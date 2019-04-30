When will Azerbaijan start exporting carbamide fertilizers?

By Trend





The SOCAR Carbamide Plant will begin exporting carbamide fertilizers in May-June 2019, a source at Azerbaijan's State Oil Company SOCAR told Trend.

Most of the products will be supplied to Turkey, and it is also planned to enter the markets of the Black Sea countries and the Mediterranean.

The SOCAR Carbamide Plant, built on the territory of the Sumgait chemical industrial park, was commissioned on January 16.

While using 435 million cubic meters of natural gas as raw materials, the plant is capable of producing 650,000-660,000 tons of carbamide products.

Presently, the SOCAR Carbamide Plant is the biggest project in the country, implemented in the non-oil sector, its total cost is about 800 million euros.

The project was initially financed through the funds allocated from the state budget. During the construction of the plant, a number of international banks allocated funds in the amount of 500 million euros through the state guarantees.