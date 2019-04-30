Precious metal prices down in Azerbaijan

|
By Trend
Prices of precious metals decreased in Azerbaijan on April 30 compared to the prices of April 29, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.
The price of gold decreased by 2.754 manats to 2,181.9755 manats per ounce.
The price of silver decreased by 0.1474 manats to 25.4388 manats per ounce.
The price of platinum decreased by 0.612 manats to 1,527.858 manats per ounce.
The price of palladium decreased by 122.876 manats to 2,342.7530 manats per ounce.
Precious metals
April 30, 2019
April 29, 2019
Gold
XAU
2,181.9755
2,184.7295
Silver
XAG
25.4388
25.5862
Platinum
XPT
1,527.8580
1,528.4700
Palladium
XPD
2,342.7530
2,465.6290
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.
(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on April 30, 2019)