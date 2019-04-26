TODAY.AZ / Business

Precious metals rise in price in Azerbaijan

26 April 2019 [10:46] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


Prices of precious metals increased in Azerbaijan on April 26 compared to the prices on April 25, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 7.7435 manats to 2,176.0255 manats per ounce .

The price of silver increased by 0.151 manats to 25.4915 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 10.302 manats to 1,512.49 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 4.879 manats to 2,409.8265 manats per ounce.

Precious metals

April 26, 2019

April 25, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,176.2890

2,168.5455

Silver

XAG

25.4915

25.3405

Platinum

XPT

1,512.4900

1,502.188

Palladium

XPD

2,409.8265

2,404.9475

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on April 26, 2019)

