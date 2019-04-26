Precious metals rise in price in Azerbaijan

|
By Trend
Prices of precious metals increased in Azerbaijan on April 26 compared to the prices on April 25, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.
The price of gold increased by 7.7435 manats to 2,176.0255 manats per ounce .
The price of silver increased by 0.151 manats to 25.4915 manats per ounce.
The price of platinum increased by 10.302 manats to 1,512.49 manats per ounce.
The price of palladium increased by 4.879 manats to 2,409.8265 manats per ounce.
Precious metals
April 26, 2019
April 25, 2019
Gold
XAU
2,176.2890
2,168.5455
Silver
XAG
25.4915
25.3405
Platinum
XPT
1,512.4900
1,502.188
Palladium
XPD
2,409.8265
2,404.9475
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.
(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on April 26, 2019)