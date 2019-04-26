New command post of Azerbaijan's Air Force Base opens [PHOTO/VIDEO]

By Trend





Upon the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the activity in the field of increasing the level of combat readiness and improving the social conditions of the military personnel of the Air Force is being continued, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

On April 24, 2019, the Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the leadership of the Ministry took part in the opening of the new joint command post of the Air Force Base and got acquainted with the conditions created at the post.

The leadership of the Ministry of Defense paid tribute and laid flowers to the bust of national leader Heydar Aliyev at the territory of the military unit.

Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the leadership of the Ministry reviewed the new navigation system, designed to monitor and control flights, the training premises of the Air Force training ground and other service and administrative facilities. The minister watched the training sessions of combat crews of anti-aircraft missile systems, technical staff of the Air Defense units and Radio-technical units of the Land Forces. He also visited the control post of S-125 anti-aircraft missile systems.

The Defense Minister was informed that the main purpose of the joint command post, which is equipped with modern equipment produced by companies of Turkey, Israel, USA, France, Great Britain, Norway and other countries, is to control the flights of various types of military aviation, as well as to continuously ensure accurate and effective fulfillment of combat missions. Then a detailed briefing on the activities of the joint command post was presented to the leadership of the Ministry of Defense.

Having inspected the "Super Mushshak" aircraft and the training rooms, the Minister of Defense brought the servicemen's attention to the tasks on development of military capability assigned by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief and gave relevant instructions to the command staff regarding the increasing the combat readiness of military personnel and professionalism of military pilots.



















