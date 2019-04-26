TAP upgrades roads in Greece

By Trend





TAP AG consortium, engaged in construction of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline, has upgraded roads in in Serres, Greece, Trend reports citing the consortium.

“TAP completed another project focusing on the development of local infrastructure in Serres, as two rural roads –ca. 330m in total– have been asphalted in the local Agia Eleni community of the Serres Municipality,” reads the message.

TAP AG said this specific initiative is part of the more extensive "WORKS OF INSPIRATION | Development of Local Infrastructure" project that TAP is implementing across all three northern Greek regions that the pipeline crosses to the benefit of local communities, in the context of its Social & Environmental Investment (SEI) programme.

“The request for the works was submitted to TAP by representatives of the community itself, given that the existing roads were old and poorly maintained, which was affecting the quality of life in the village. A local contractor carried out the asphalting works on 4 April 2019 within one day, with minimal impact on residents. The works were monitored by the technical services of the Serres Municipality that also undertook the maintenance of the roads upon their delivery,” said the consortium.

TAP project, worth 4.5 billion euros, is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union (EU). The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

Connecting with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Greek-Turkish border, TAP will cross Northern Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea before coming ashore in Southern Italy to connect to the Italian natural gas network.

The project is currently in its construction phase, which started in 2016.

Once built, TAP will offer a direct and cost-effective transportation route opening up the vital Southern Gas Corridor, a 3,500-kilometer long gas value chain stretching from the Caspian Sea to Europe.

TAP shareholders include BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).