WB talks implementing Agricultural Competitiveness Improvement Project in Azerbaijan

By Trend





The World Bank (WB) positively assesses the progress of implementing the Agricultural Competitiveness Improvement Project (ACIP) in Azerbaijan, Trend reports with the reference to the bank’s report.

"Good progress continues to be made with implementation of the animal disease control program and upgrading the veterinary education," reads the report. "The project is initiating establishment of the Animal Identification and Registration System. Twelve value chain sub-projects approved and eight are under implementation. Project investments in research and variety development program, and seed production and processing have already resulted in improving the quality of seeds and overall seed production capacity. Some 50 investment sub-loans in a wide range of agribusiness activities have been issued. Beneficiary agribusinesses report sizeable growth in outputs and the project objective remains achievable."

The bank has so far allocated $19.54 million (57 percent from the WB in financing the project) to Azerbaijan for the project. The total cost of the project is $53.25 million, and the WB share is $34.5 million.

The project for strengthening agricultural competitiveness aims to facilitate market access for agricultural producers by improving the quality of sanitary and phytosanitary services, providing financial services to agriculture enterprises, and so on. The project contributes to further development of agribusiness and food industry through the provision of loans to improve technology, increase production, and modernize phytosanitary and veterinary services. The project also contributes to improving the regulatory and institutional framework in the field of food safety and quality.

The ACIP was approved on Sept. 30, 2013

The project is expected to end on June 30, 2020. Azerbaijan has been a WB member since 1992.