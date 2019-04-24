Urban planning completed for 28-hectare block in Baku White City

By Trend





Lack of infrastructure, abrupt changes in the level of buildings, dead ends, unregulated parking and polluted environment isolated the territory located in the western part of Baku White City, between Nobel and Babek avenues and Najafgulu Rafiyev and Khagani Rustamov streets, Trendreports.

Based on Order ? 8 of the Executive Power of the City of Baku dated January 10, 2018, it was decided to develop a design of this 28-hectare territory in accordance with the Master Plan of the Baku White City project. A new technical inventorization of the territory was carried out as part of the design work. Architectural parameters of buildings under construction, urban development, transportation and other infrastructure were determined, and urban planning was completed in accordance with the Master Plan of the project.

Convenient access of the road network located in the territory to Babek and Nobel avenues, crossroads and pedestrian crossings were drawn out in the design. According to the plan, the quarter was divided into construction sites and landscape zones. Meanwhile, the density of buildings and the altitude policy were determined. The draft document is sent to the Executive Power of the City of Baku and the State Committee for City Building and Architecture of Azerbaijan for approvals.