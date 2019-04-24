Azerbaijan to expand sale of compressed gas

By Trend





It is planned to increase the number of points of sale for the sale of compressed natural gas (CNG) in Azerbaijan to 14 by the end of the year, David Mammadov, Vice President for Oil and Gas Transportation and Gas Facilities of the Azerbaijani Sate Oil Company SOCAR, told reporters at the “Oil Refining and Petrochemistry of the Caspian Sea and Central Asia - Conjuncture, Projects Implementation, Technical Solutions” conference held in Baku, Trend reports.

"There are 9 points of sale for compressed gas in Azerbaijan. Our goal is to bring the number of the points of sale to 14 by the end of the year," he said.

According to the Vice President, it is planned to build 2 terminals in 2020 - one in Baku and one outside the city limits.

"It is planned to build 6 more terminals in the north, west and south on all main roads," Mammadov said.

SOCAR Petroleum started retailing CNG in July 2018.

Certain passenger buses driven in the country use CNG.

CNG is produced at the Zigh-Hovsan terminal of SOCAR Petroleum.

SOCAR is the sole producer of petroleum products in Azerbaijan owning over 370 filling stations in Georgia, Ukraine, Romania and Switzerland. It is also a co-owner of the largest Turkish petrochemical complex Petkim.