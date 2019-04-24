Azerbaijan starts shipping co-op with Dutch companies

By Trend





The Baku International Sea Trade Port began cooperation with companies operating in the city of Venlo in the Limburg Province of the Netherlands, considered one of the transport and logistics hubs of Europe, Trend reports referring to the port's message.

The cooperation is established as per the memorandum of understanding, signed by the leadership of the Port of Baku, the province of Limburg and Dutch companies.

The documents were also signed by representatives of companies such as Cabooter Group, SMART Logistics Center, Limburg Development and Investment Company, Greenport Venlo, KLG Europe, Northern Limburg Development Council, Azerbaijan-Netherlands Business Hub and Fontys University of Applied Sciences.

After the signing ceremony, Taleh Ziyadov, Director General of Baku International Sea Trade Port, noted that these agreements will attract Dutch and European companies to the Port of Baku.

The parties also reached a preliminary agreement on carrying out the test transport of containers along the Venlo-Istanbul-Baku-China route in early May. The opening of a European representative office of the Port of Baku in Venlo was also discussed. As part of the agreement, the port specialists will undergo training and practice in Venlo.