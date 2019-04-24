Prices of precious metals keep decreasing in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Prices of precious metals decreased in Azerbaijan on April 24 compared to the prices on April 23, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 7.7945 manats to 2,159.0255 manats per ounce .

The price of silver decreased by 0.3352 manats to 25.1932 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 20.247 manats to 1,509.0135 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 8.1175 manats to 2,358.3165 manats per ounce.

Precious metals April 24, 2019 April 23, 2019 Gold XAU 2,159.0255 2,166.8200 Silver XAG 25.1932 25.5284 Platinum XPT 1,509.0135 1,529.2605 Palladium XPD 2,358.3165 2,366.4340