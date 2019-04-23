Azerbaijan to build oil, grain, processing terminals in Iran

By Trend





Azerbaijan Railways will build four terminals in the Iranian city of Astara, Elkhan Asadov, head of tariff regulation department of Azerbaijan Railways, said at the 4th SOCAR International Caspian and Central Asia Downstream Forum on Trading, Logistics, Refining and Petrochemicals in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, among these terminals are oil and grain terminals, a terminal for processing containers and a general-purpose terminal.

Speaking about the activities of Azerbaijan Railways, he noted that a lot of work is being done for modernizing the trains and repairing the railways. In particular, 7 of the 50 locomotives purchased by Azerbaijan have already been delivered to the country.

Also, work continues on the simplification and processing of customs procedures.

A cargo terminal was built in the Iranian city of Astara with the support of Azerbaijan during the first quarter of this year. The Azerbaijani side took the terminal for a 25-year lease. The capacity of the terminal, built as part of the North-South project, is 2 million tons annually, and is planned to be increased to 5 million tons in the future.

The North-South international transport corridor is designed to transport goods from India and the Gulf countries to Russia, Western Europe, the Baltic and Scandinavia. If cargo transportation by sea through the Persian Gulf, the Suez Canal, the Mediterranean Sea to Helsinki is carried out within 45-60 days, the delivery time along the North-South corridor will be 20-25 days.



