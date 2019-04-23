Baku International Sea Trade Port to be able to receive more cargo

By Trend





After full completion of construction, the Baku International Sea Trade Port will become the biggest port in the Caspian Sea, Tural Aliyev, advisor to director general for transportation issues of the port, said, Trend reports.

Aliyev made the remarks at the 4th SOCAR International Caspian and Central Asia Downstream Forum on Trading, Logistics, Refining and Petrochemicals in Baku.

He stressed that the cargo transshipment potential of the Baku International Sea Trade Port will be increased up to 25 million tons per year in the future.

Aliyev also stressed the importance of the free economic zone, being built in the Alat settlement, which will include the Baku port.

He added that the free economic zone plays an important role in diversification of the economy.

"The creation of the free economic zone can help attract foreign investors, create new jobs and develop the economy not only in the country, but also in the region," Aliyev added.

The cargo handling potential of the Baku port within the first phase is 15 million tons, including 100,000 containers per year. Seven berths, out of 12 existing ones, serve dry cargo vessels, two berths serve ferries, while two more berths serve vessels of the Ro-Ro and Ro-Pax type. One more berth is used to serve the flotilla of the port.