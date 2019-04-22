Azerbaijan’s major manufacturer of industrial goods to introduce new product

By Trend





TITAN GROUP, Azerbaijan’s major manufacturer of industrial goods, will soon enter the domestic market with new products in the refrigeration segment, the company told Trend.

The company will introduce to the domestic market refrigerated display cases manufactured according to European design in the second half of next month.

"We plan to bring our new product to the domestic market around the second half of May," the company noted. "We believe that the new product of the company will enjoy steady demand, just like other products of our company. In this case, we will also think about exporting our products."

The company also produces refrigeration equipment for commercial and industrial markets in Azerbaijan, as well as industrial, heating and refrigeration equipment for catering enterprises.

TITAN GROUP was established in 2002. The company's enterprises are located in the settlement of Bulbula, Surakhani district, as well as in the settlement of Bina.