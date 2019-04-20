Weekly turnover at Baku Stock Exchange amounts to nearly 300M manats

By Trend

The weekly turnover at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) on April 15-19 amounted to 299.3 million manats, Trend reports referring to the stock exchange.

Most of the operations accounted for the placement of notes worth 221.4 million manats of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA). A total of 2.2 million notes at a price from 92.4768 manats to 99.4581 manats were placed.

The volume of trading in bonds in the secondary market amounted to 35.8 million manats.

During the week, transactions on the US dollar bonds accounted for $87,600 (148,900 manats), while transactions on the manat bonds accounted for 35.7 million manats.

All transactions on the US dollar bonds accounted for Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR, while transactions on the manat bonds accounted for Azerbaijan’s Finance Ministry.

During the last week, transactions on shares worth a total of 6,300 manats were also concluded in the secondary market of the BSE.

Repo operations on manat bonds amounted to 41.01 million manats.

($1=1.7 AZN on April 20)