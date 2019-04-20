Azerbaijan improves position in Startup Ecosystem Rankings

By Trend

Azerbaijan found itself one place higher and came in 67th in the Startup Ecosystem Rankings 2019 published by StartupBlink, the world’s most comprehensive map and research center of startup ecosystems, Trend reports.

Baku’s position rose by 55 spots to 302nd, according to the remarks in the Startup Ecosystem Rankings.

“Social Innovation Lab (Sil.), an entrepreneurship center, is aiming to build the first unicorn in Azerbaijan by 2025, so we will make sure to check on that goal in our 2025 report. Another initiative, I2B- From Idea to Business, encourages the expansion of startups. One of the biggest mentions for the Azerbaijani startup ecosystem is a cleantech startup,CO2 Catalyser, that was in the Top 15 ClimateLaunchpad Global Grand Final 2017. As for our recommendations, the country’s main focus should be to make Baku into a more powerful regional hub (ranked at least in the top 200), and at the same time bring more local ecosystems into the game,” StartupBlink said.