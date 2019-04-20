US supports reforms in Azerbaijan

By Trend

Azerbaijan has achieved great progress in implementation of reforms, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Earle Litzenberger told reporters on the sidelines of the Alumni Fair educational exhibition in Baku, Trend reports on April 20.

"The US supports Azerbaijan’s efforts in implementing reforms. Azerbaijan is still a young country, and much remains to be done. The country has achieved great progress in this area," he said.

The US supports the reforms conducted by the Azerbaijani government in the economic, social and civil society spheres, the Ambassador added.