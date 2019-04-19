Tourist inflow remains high

By Azernews





By Kamila Aliyeva

Azerbaijan, a majestic country washed by the Caspian Sea, with beautiful nature, breathtaking landscapes, ancient monuments and modern skyscrapers, cannot fail to please even the pickiest tourists.

Land of Fire welcomed 610,800 people from 157 countries of the world since the beginning of this year, according to the State Statistics Committee.

Georgian citizens occupy the largest share among the visitors of Azerbaijan in terms of their number - 28 percent. Russian tourists accounted for 27.4 percent of the total number of travelers. Turkey is in the third place with a share of 11.3 percent.

Meanwhile, the share of foreigners coming from Iran amounted to 9.2 percent, the United Arab Emirates - 3.5 percent, Ukraine - 1.8 percent, India - 1.7 percent, and Iraq - 1.4 percent.

At the same time, an influx of tourists from Egypt, India, Saudi Arabia, Turkmenistan, Pakistan, China, Japan, Georgia and Oman was noted. Statistics also record a slight increase in the number of visitors (by about 2.8 percent) from the countries of the European Union. The total number of tourists from the EU amounted to 19,100 people.

In 2018, as many as 2,849,600 tourists from 196 countries visited Azerbaijan. Tourists spent over $2 billion in Azerbaijan last year.

Azerbaijan, which is on its way to become a popular destination for many tourists, attracts more visitors every year. The country is popular for a number of archaeological and historical sites, decently depicting its past. The country views tourism development as a priority in its efforts to diversify the non-oil economy.

A number of tourist facilities have been built in the regions and cultural and historical reserves have been set up or restored. Moreover, simplification of visa regime with many countries played a major role in the growth of tourist inflow.

Currently, the country takes consistent measures to develop not only the sightseeing tourism but also health, rural and cruise tourism.



