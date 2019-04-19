Azerbaijan to export local products to Qatar

By Azernews





By Leman Mammadova

Successful organization of export mission to overseas brings positive outcomes to the country's non-oil export potential and promotion.

Azerbaijani producers have reached agreements to export some local products to Qatar.

Recent visit of the Azerbaijani export mission to Qatar, which was organized on 12-16 April to promote non-oil products in foreign markets under the brand Made in Azerbaijan, has ended.

As many as 25 companies operating in such areas as food and textile industry, production of construction materials, as well as travel have been involved in the mission, organized by the Economy Ministry and Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO).

Azerbaijani companies involved in the export mission held negotiations with Qatari partners to increase sales of products, and agreements were reached.

In particular, Azerbaijan's IDEA reached an agreement with Qatar’s Seven Continents Enterprises, Zebrano Wood Works, and Redco Construction Alamana on export of its products.

Moreover, Azerbaijan's FARKO, Delta Group CO, APIAZ, Brightman BMC and Azertexnolayn reached an initial agreement on the export of their products to Qatar.

The tourism companies of the two countries also held discussions on the expansion of cooperation.

There are more opportunities to expand trade ties between Azerbaijan and Qatar although the trade turnover between the two countries is not big unlike the high level of political cooperation.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Qatar reached $3.6 million in 2018, according to the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee. Almost the entire amount of trade turnover accounted for the export of Azerbaijani products to Qatar. Currently, Azerbaijan is mainly exporting food and agricultural products to the country.

Recently, Azerbaijan's poultry factory Hajigabul Gushchulug has started exporting eggs to Qatar

The introduction of local products of Azerbaijan to international markets is boosting the non-oil sector of the economy and strengthens business ties with foreign countries.

Therefore, Azerbaijan is organizing a number of export missions to promote national products under the Made in Azerbaijan brand.

Export missions are a supporting measure to identify opportunities for accessing new markets, strengthen local product positions in existing markets and provide these markets with new products.

Launched in 2016, the Made in Azerbaijan brand envisages a large-scale promotion of local non-oil products in foreign markets.

Promotion of export-oriented local products under the Made in Azerbaijan brand in a wider geographic area also helps to attract foreign investment. The export of non-oil products will stimulate the expansion of the production of these products and will further strengthen the non-oil sector's share in the structure of the GDP.