SOCAR AQS completes drilling at one of wells in Bangladesh

By Trend





Azerbaijan's SOCAR AQS completed drilling at one of the wells in Bangladesh in January 2019, Ramin Isayev, chief director of SOCAR AQS, said at a briefing in Baku on the activities of the enterprise, Trend reports.

Isayev noted that there are plans to begin drilling work at the second well. The exact date of the drilling work will be revealed soon, he added.

SOCAR AQS had earlier won a tender for drilling in Bangladesh. The contract provides for the drilling of three wells. The cost of the work is estimated at $35 million.

The company is currently conducting drilling operations on 5 platforms at 4 oil and gas fields - Guneshli, West Absheron, Umid and Bulla.