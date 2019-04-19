Precious metal prices up in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Gold and silver prices increased in Azerbaijan on April 19, 2019 compared to the prices on April 18, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 6.29 manats to 2,169.1405 manats per ounce on April 19 compared to the price on April 18.

The price of silver increased by 0.1215 manats to 25.53 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 33.881 manats to 1,535.168 manats.

The price of palladium increased by 56.1595 manats to 2,422.755 manats.

Precious metals April 19, 2019 April 18, 2019 Gold XAU 2,169.1405 2,162.8505 Silver XAG 25.53 25.4085 Platinum XPT 1,535.168 1,501.287 Palladium XPD 2,422.755 2,366.5955