Precious metal prices up in Azerbaijan

By Trend
Gold and silver prices increased in Azerbaijan on April 19, 2019 compared to the prices on April 18, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.
The price of gold increased by 6.29 manats to 2,169.1405 manats per ounce on April 19 compared to the price on April 18.
The price of silver increased by 0.1215 manats to 25.53 manats per ounce.
The price of platinum increased by 33.881 manats to 1,535.168 manats.
The price of palladium increased by 56.1595 manats to 2,422.755 manats.
Precious metals
April 19, 2019
April 18, 2019
Gold
XAU
2,169.1405
2,162.8505
Silver
XAG
25.53
25.4085
Platinum
XPT
1,535.168
1,501.287
Palladium
XPD
2,422.755
2,366.5955
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.
(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on April 19)