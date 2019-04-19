Azerbaijan’s SOCAR AQS and KCA Deutag JV to start drilling in early May

By Trend





In early May, Turan Drilling & Engineering Company LLC, which is a joint venture of Azerbaijan’s SOCAR AQS and KCA Deutag international oilfield services company, will commence drilling operations, Ramin Isayev, chief director of SOCAR AQS, said at a briefing in Baku on the activities of the enterprise, Trend reports.

He also said that it is planned to participate in new regional projects in the future.

"We participate in various tenders in order to expand activities not only in Azerbaijan, but also in the countries of the region - Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan," Isayev said.

The company is currently conducting drilling operations on 5 platforms at 4 oil and gas fields - Guneshli, West Absheron, Umid and Bulla.



