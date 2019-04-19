AIIB alternate director for Azerbaijan changes

By Trend

Georgian Deputy Finance Minister Nikoloz Gagua has been appointed a new alternate director of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) for Azerbaijan, Trendreports with reference to the bank’s website.

Previously, this position was held by Konul Aliyeva.

Muhammad Aslam Chaudhary is the second alternate director for Azerbaijan, Mehmet Alper Batur is the director.

AIIB was founded in June 2015. Azerbaijan is one of the founding members of the Beijing-based bank. Azerbaijan’s share in the bank is 0.26 percent ($254.1 million).

In December 2016, the Board of Directors of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank approved a loan of $600 million for the construction of the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP).