Azerbaijan significantly increases gas exports

By Trend





In the 1Q2019, Azerbaijan's State Oil Company SOCAR exported 3.2 billion cubic meters of gas, which is 27 percent more compared to the 1Q2018, Trend reports referring to the company.

The growth in gas exports is associated with the start of transportation through the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC). So far, 1.4 billion cubic meters of gas has been exported to Turkey.

Oil exports in the 1Q2019 amounted to about 5.8 million tons of oil.

Also, in January-March 2019, exports of the oil refining and petrochemical industries amounted to 456,400 tons, which is 10.5 percent more compared to the same period of 2018.