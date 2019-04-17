Azerbaijan may supply textile products to new markets in CIS countries

By Trend





Azerbaijan’s Gilan Textile Park LLC intends to export textile products to the new markets in the CIS countries, chairperson of the Azerbaijan Textile Products Manufacturers and Exporters' Association Mehriban Akhundova told Trend.

"The negotiations on the export of the company's textile products are underway with Russian partners," she said.

"Besides Russia, we also intend to supply textile products, namely, terry products, bathrobes, blankets and others to Belarus," Akhundova said. "In the future, we plan to supply our textile products to other CIS countries."

She stressed that Gilan Textile Park’s products are environmentally friendly and meet all international quality standards.

Taking into account the production potential, Gilan Textile Park is considered one of the biggest processing enterprises not only in Azerbaijan, but in the entire region.

Gilan Textile Park, which uses cotton grown in Azerbaijan as a raw material for the production of various products, renders great support to the development of the Azerbaijani industry and agriculture.

The weaving, dyeing and sewing factories operate on the basis of the Gilan Textile Park, which launched its activity in Azerbaijan’s Sumgait city in 2012.

The National Fund for Entrepreneurship Support under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy issued a preferential loan worth 15 million manats for the construction of three factories in the textile park worth 46 million manats.