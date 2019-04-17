Gold prices down in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Gold prices decreased in Azerbaijan on April 17 compared to the prices on April 16, Trend reports citing the data published by national Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 12.2655 manats to 2,172.0475 manats per ounce in the country on April 17 compared to the price on April 16.

The price of silver increased by 0.1243 manats to 25.5532 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 7.6925 manats to 1,498.9155 manats in the country.

The price of palladium decreased by 16.32 manats to 2,308.1495 manats.

Precious metals April 17, 2019 April 16, 2019 Gold XAU 2,172.0475 2,184.313 Silver XAG 25.5532 25.4289 Platinum XPT 1,498.9155 1,506.608 Palladium XPD 2,308.1495 2,324.4695

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on April 17)